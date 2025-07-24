Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Battle Sparks National Protests

Ukraine is witnessing its third consecutive day of protests against a controversial law believed to compromise the independence of its anti-corruption watchdogs. Despite President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's efforts to calm the unrest by promising legislative safeguards, public discontent remains high.

After consulting with key anti-corruption and security officials, Zelenskyy pledged to propose a bill that reinforces the rule of law in Parliament. However, he stopped short of revoking the new law, which critics argue grants his administration excessive control over anti-corruption agencies. The unrest comes at a strategic moment as Ukraine continues its battle against Russian aggression.

Increased Russian military pressure and uncertainty over Western military aid compound Ukraine's issues. EU officials and international rights groups have joined domestic critics in calling for a reevaluation of the law. Meanwhile, violence escalates as Russian airstrikes damage Ukrainian cities, intensifying the complex geopolitical situation with further drone attacks exchanged between the nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)