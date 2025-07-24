Left Menu

Bomb Threat Hoax Unsettles Dispur Co-District Office

A bomb threat email targeting Dispur Co-District Office in Assam’s capital turned out to be a hoax, causing a temporary scare. A suspicious bag heightened panic but was later cleared when its owners returned. Similar hoaxes have occurred previously at the Gauhati High Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 24-07-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 15:59 IST
Bomb Threat Hoax Unsettles Dispur Co-District Office
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A bomb threat email targeting the Dispur Co-District Office in Assam's state capital caused alarm but was ultimately deemed a hoax, police confirmed.

The email, received in the afternoon, threatened a blast at the Basistha locality building. Authorities conducted a thorough search but found nothing suspicious.

Adding to the tension was a suspicious bag left near a two-wheeler. Panic ensued until its owners returned shortly thereafter, clearing any doubts. This incident follows previous bomb threat hoaxes targeting Gauhati High Court on two occasions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

 India
2
Ministry of Steel to Hold Open House on SIMS, QCOs & NOCs for Steel Imports

Ministry of Steel to Hold Open House on SIMS, QCOs & NOCs for Steel Imports

 India
3
Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

 Global
4
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in policymaking: When and how governments should use algorithmic insight

False Certainty? AI chatbots act confident even when clueless

From tweets to trends: How LLMs are shaping public health intelligence from digital traces

Digital propaganda threatens cognitive freedom in today's hyperconnected world

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025