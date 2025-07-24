Bomb Threat Hoax Unsettles Dispur Co-District Office

A bomb threat email targeting the Dispur Co-District Office in Assam's state capital caused alarm but was ultimately deemed a hoax, police confirmed.

The email, received in the afternoon, threatened a blast at the Basistha locality building. Authorities conducted a thorough search but found nothing suspicious.

Adding to the tension was a suspicious bag left near a two-wheeler. Panic ensued until its owners returned shortly thereafter, clearing any doubts. This incident follows previous bomb threat hoaxes targeting Gauhati High Court on two occasions.

(With inputs from agencies.)