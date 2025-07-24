Bridging Borders: India and Sri Lanka Strengthen Defence Ties
A 24-member Sri Lankan Army delegation visited Mumbai to enhance defence cooperation with India. The tour, encompassing key military establishments, focused on military logistics and interoperability. The visit highlighted both nations' commitment to regional security and strategic partnership.
- Country:
- India
A Sri Lankan army delegation, comprising 24 members, has conducted a three-day visit to Mumbai. The objective was to strengthen defence ties with India, as part of ongoing efforts to bolster military collaboration between the two nations.
The group, led by a Brigadier, included officers from Sri Lanka, along with foreign students from Bangladesh and Zambia. They toured various Indian military establishments to gain insights into logistics and operational frameworks.
The visit, which commenced on July 22, is seen as a step forward in India-Sri Lanka defence cooperation, promoting interoperability and reaffirming their commitment to regional security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
