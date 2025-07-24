Explosion in Idlib: Tragedy and Rescue Efforts Unfold

Two fatalities and dozens of injuries were reported following a devastating explosion in northwestern Syria's Idlib countryside, according to state news agency SANA on Thursday.

Raed Al-Sale, the Syrian minister overseeing disaster response, revealed on X that civil defense teams swiftly arrived in Maarrat Misrin following a blast of unknown origin. Their efforts to evacuate and rescue were complicated by secondary explosions, impeding their progress.

No final casualty count has been finalized. Al-Sale pleaded with residents to steer clear of the area for safety, as conditions remained treacherous and complex.

(With inputs from agencies.)