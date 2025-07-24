Explosion in Idlib: Tragedy and Rescue Efforts Unfold
An explosion in Idlib's countryside resulted in two fatalities and over 70 injuries. Emergency teams faced challenges due to ongoing secondary blasts while conducting evacuation and rescue missions. Authorities urged residents to stay away as operations continued under perilous conditions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 17:34 IST
Two fatalities and dozens of injuries were reported following a devastating explosion in northwestern Syria's Idlib countryside, according to state news agency SANA on Thursday.
Raed Al-Sale, the Syrian minister overseeing disaster response, revealed on X that civil defense teams swiftly arrived in Maarrat Misrin following a blast of unknown origin. Their efforts to evacuate and rescue were complicated by secondary explosions, impeding their progress.
No final casualty count has been finalized. Al-Sale pleaded with residents to steer clear of the area for safety, as conditions remained treacherous and complex.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- explosion
- Idlib
- Syria
- casualties
- rescue
- emergency
- blast
- danger
- evacuation
- civilians
Advertisement