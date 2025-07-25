Left Menu

Dramatic Recapture: High-Profile Convict's Escape Ends in Capture

Convicted killer Govindachamy, serving a life sentence for the 2011 murder of Soumya, escaped from Kannur Central Jail. The 41-year-old was eventually caught by police with the help of locals, after hiding in a well. His escape sparked concerns over prison security and women's safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 25-07-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 13:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Govindachamy, a notorious convict serving life for the 2011 Soumya murder case, made a daring escape from Kannur Central Jail, sparking a manhunt. However, police, with aid from vigilant locals, captured the fugitive hiding in a city well hours later.

Eyewitnesses tipped off authorities after noticing the one-handed convict attempting to blend into the city in the morning. His capture provides some relief to Soumya's family, particularly her mother, who expressed gratitude towards those who apprehended him.

Authorities now face scrutiny over how Govindachamy orchestrated the escape, reportedly using a rope made of clothes to scale the compound wall. Investigations are underway to determine if he had inside help.

