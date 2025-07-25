Controversy and Confusion: The Dhanbad Mine Disaster Rescue Efforts

A rescue operation is in progress in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, led by a joint squad from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) to locate miners allegedly trapped in illegal mining activities in an abandoned coal mine.

The operation, involving 50 personnel combined from both agencies, began after an unsuccessful attempt to trace the miners. Despite mounting political assertions of multiple casualties, administrative authorities have found no solid evidence of the incident.

Resource limitations, including a lack of vital equipment, have slowed the pace of the search, while allegations of a cover-up continue to sway public opinion amid contradictory reports from local leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)