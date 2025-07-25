Left Menu

Delhi Police Crack Down on Illicit Arms Network

Delhi Police apprehended Gangster Naveen Khati and his associates for illegally supplying firearms. Four pistols and 25 cartridges were seized. Police intercepted a suspicious vehicle in Dwarka, revealing two pistols and 23 cartridges. Khati was later arrested, with more than 15 criminal cases against him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 15:05 IST
Delhi Police have successfully dismantled an illegal arms supply network by apprehending notorious criminal, Naveen Khati, alongside two accomplices. According to authorities, the trio was involved in supplying firearms across the capital.

Law enforcement acted swiftly upon receiving intelligence, intercepting a vehicle in the Dwarka area. A search of the car revealed two country-made pistols and 23 live cartridges. The occupants, identified as Dinesh Kumar Maan and Devender 'Shooter', were subsequently arrested.

Investigations further revealed that these arms were sourced from Khati, a history-sheeter with over 15 criminal charges, including murder and attempted murder. The operation underscores ongoing efforts to curb illegal firearms distribution within Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

