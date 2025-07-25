Left Menu

Syrian Transition Gains Tri-nation Support

Syria, the U.S., and France announced their commitment to facilitate Syria's transition, assuring its unity and territorial integrity. They agreed to ensure Syria's neighbors are not a threat and vice versa, highlighting regional stability.

In a recent joint statement, Syria, the United States, and France have pledged to accelerate efforts towards the successful transition of Syria, while emphasizing the importance of its unity and territorial integrity.

The three nations concurred on the necessity to guarantee that Syria's neighboring countries do not pose a threat to its stability, and reciprocally, that Syria itself does not become a danger to its surrounding nations.

This agreement underscores a dedication to fostering regional peace and stability, amid ongoing challenges in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

