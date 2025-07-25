Syrian Transition Gains Tri-nation Support
Syria, the U.S., and France announced their commitment to facilitate Syria's transition, assuring its unity and territorial integrity. They agreed to ensure Syria's neighbors are not a threat and vice versa, highlighting regional stability.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 25-07-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 17:48 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In a recent joint statement, Syria, the United States, and France have pledged to accelerate efforts towards the successful transition of Syria, while emphasizing the importance of its unity and territorial integrity.
The three nations concurred on the necessity to guarantee that Syria's neighboring countries do not pose a threat to its stability, and reciprocally, that Syria itself does not become a danger to its surrounding nations.
This agreement underscores a dedication to fostering regional peace and stability, amid ongoing challenges in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Incident at Navodaya School: A Community in Mourning
Reimagining Mental Health: The Global Turn Toward Rights-Based Community Care
No one will be excluded from voter list without an opportunity to be heard, ECI assures SC.
27th Eastern Zonal Council Meeting Sets Bold Targets for Unity, Safety, Growth
Lim Kit Siang Urges Asian Unity in Face of Trade Wars and Global Challenges