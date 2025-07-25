Left Menu

Ganja worth Rs 1.28 crore recovered while checking truck in UP, 2 held

PTI | Kushinagar | Updated: 25-07-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 22:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Police busted an inter-state ganja smuggling gang and arrested two suspected smugglers in Kushinagar district in Uttar Pradesh , police said on Friday.

Illegal 'ganja' worth Rs 1.28 crore (565 kg) was recovered from a truck during checking near Bansi, they said.

According to the police, two notorious smugglers identified as Sabir Ansari and Vipin Kumar, residents of Bettiah (West Champaran) district of Bihar were arrested.

Police registered a case against them under the NDPS Act and after completing the legal process, sent them both to jail.

Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Mishra said that during interrogation, the two men confessed to being part of a gang that smuggles illegal 'ganja' from different states and take it to Bihar in trucks and sell the contraband at different places there as per demand.

