US, China confront each other on Ukraine at United Nations 

The United States told China at the United Nations on Friday it should "stop fueling Russia's aggression" in Ukraine, as China accused Washington of trying to shift blame and spark confrontation.

Acting U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Dorothy Shea urged all countries, specifically naming China, to stop exports to Russia of dual-use goods that Washington says contribute to Russia's war industrial base and enable its drone and missile attacks on Ukraine. "Beijing's claim to have implemented strong export controls on dual-use goods falls apart in the face of daily recovery of Chinese-produced components in the drones, weapons, and vehicles that Russia uses against Ukraine," Shea told a meeting of the 15-member U.N. Security Council on Ukraine.

China did not start the war in Ukraine, is not a party to the conflict, has never provided lethal weapons, and has always "strictly controlled dual-use materials, including the export of drones," China's deputy U.N. Ambassador Geng Shuang responded. "We urge the U.S. to stop shifting blame on the Ukraine issue or creating confrontation and instead play a more constructive role in promoting ceasefire and peace talks," he told the council. Reuters reported on Wednesday that Chinese-made engines are being covertly shipped via front companies to a state-owned drone manufacturer in Russia, labeled as "industrial refrigeration units" to avoid detection in the wake of Western sanctions.

"If China is sincere in calling for peace, it should stop fueling Russia's aggression," Shea said.

