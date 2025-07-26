Syria, Israel discuss containing escalation in southern Syria, Ekhbariya TV reports
Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 17:33 IST
Syrian and Israeli officials held talks in Paris mediated by the United States about containing any escalation in southern Syria, Syria's state-run Ekhbariya TV reported on Saturday, citing a diplomatic source.
The diplomatic source said the meeting did not result in any final agreements but they agreed to continue talks and evaluate steps aimed at maintaining stability in southern Syria.
