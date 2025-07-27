Trump Mediates Ceasefire Between Cambodia and Thailand Amid Border Clashes
U.S. President Donald Trump brokered a potential ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand, following three days of border clashes. Both nations have suffered casualties, and over 130,000 people have been displaced. Trump's mediation included threat to halt trade deals. ASEAN leaders are also involved for peace talks.
On Saturday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a potential breakthrough in the ongoing border conflict between Cambodia and Thailand after engaging with leaders from both nations. He claimed they had agreed to immediate talks on establishing a ceasefire following three days of renewed violence.
Thailand's acting prime minister, Phumtham Wechayachai, expressed a willingness to enforce a ceasefire but sought reassurance of Cambodia's sincerity. Trump's diplomatic intervention, documented extensively in social media posts, threatened to suspend trade deals should hostilities continue.
The conflict, which has escalated into the deadliest in 13 years, has claimed over 30 lives and displaced 130,000 civilians. Both countries accuse each other of military aggression, while ASEAN seeks to mediate. Meanwhile, Trump's involvement, criticized for potentially using trade as leverage, aims for a swift resolution.
