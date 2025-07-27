Mystery in Rampur: Unraveling the Death of Salma Begum

The body of Salma Begum, a 37-year-old woman, was exhumed for a post-mortem examination 13 days after her burial, following accusations of murder by her family. Local police officials in Rampur reported the development on Sunday.

Married to Maulana Bashir for 12 years, Salma was discovered dead around two weeks ago in a village in Rampur. Her family, residents of Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, alleged foul play and accused Bashir of her murder, as relayed by Vidya Sagar Mishra, the Superintendent of Police in Rampur.

Bashir, a local businessman who also operates a madrasa in Chhattisgarh, buried Salma in Rampur, his hometown. Growing suspicious, Salma's family reported the matter to local authorities, prompting a coordinated investigation between the police in Chhattisgarh and Rampur. Her remains were exhumed on Saturday under the direction of Rampur's district magistrate, and officials now await the post-mortem results to decide on subsequent actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)