Mystery in Rampur: Unraveling the Death of Salma Begum
Salma Begum's body was exhumed 13 days after burial following her family's accusations that she was murdered by her husband, Maulana Bashir. The police are investigating the case as they await post-mortem results. Salma was buried in Rampur, while her family resides in Chhattisgarh.
- Country:
- India
The body of Salma Begum, a 37-year-old woman, was exhumed for a post-mortem examination 13 days after her burial, following accusations of murder by her family. Local police officials in Rampur reported the development on Sunday.
Married to Maulana Bashir for 12 years, Salma was discovered dead around two weeks ago in a village in Rampur. Her family, residents of Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, alleged foul play and accused Bashir of her murder, as relayed by Vidya Sagar Mishra, the Superintendent of Police in Rampur.
Bashir, a local businessman who also operates a madrasa in Chhattisgarh, buried Salma in Rampur, his hometown. Growing suspicious, Salma's family reported the matter to local authorities, prompting a coordinated investigation between the police in Chhattisgarh and Rampur. Her remains were exhumed on Saturday under the direction of Rampur's district magistrate, and officials now await the post-mortem results to decide on subsequent actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Drowning Incident Claims Four Young Lives in Chhattisgarh
Chhattisgarh Shines in Swachh Survekshan 2024 with National Awards
Chhattisgarh Government Eases Tax Burden for Small Traders
Monsoon Session Sparks Political Showdown in Chhattisgarh Assembly
Hi-Tech Cheating Scandal Uncovered During Chhattisgarh VYAPAM Exam