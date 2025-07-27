Left Menu

Mystery in Rampur: Unraveling the Death of Salma Begum

Salma Begum's body was exhumed 13 days after burial following her family's accusations that she was murdered by her husband, Maulana Bashir. The police are investigating the case as they await post-mortem results. Salma was buried in Rampur, while her family resides in Chhattisgarh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rampur | Updated: 27-07-2025 09:33 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 09:33 IST
Mystery in Rampur: Unraveling the Death of Salma Begum
  • Country:
  • India

The body of Salma Begum, a 37-year-old woman, was exhumed for a post-mortem examination 13 days after her burial, following accusations of murder by her family. Local police officials in Rampur reported the development on Sunday.

Married to Maulana Bashir for 12 years, Salma was discovered dead around two weeks ago in a village in Rampur. Her family, residents of Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, alleged foul play and accused Bashir of her murder, as relayed by Vidya Sagar Mishra, the Superintendent of Police in Rampur.

Bashir, a local businessman who also operates a madrasa in Chhattisgarh, buried Salma in Rampur, his hometown. Growing suspicious, Salma's family reported the matter to local authorities, prompting a coordinated investigation between the police in Chhattisgarh and Rampur. Her remains were exhumed on Saturday under the direction of Rampur's district magistrate, and officials now await the post-mortem results to decide on subsequent actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
2
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
3
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India
4
Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025