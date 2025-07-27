Humanitarian Aid Struggles amid Gaza Crisis
Aid trucks began moving towards Gaza from Egypt following months of international pressure. Israel announced aid airdrops and humanitarian corridors in Gaza. The Israeli military continues operations in Gaza amidst reports of malnutrition and food shortages. International aid efforts face challenges due to ongoing conflict.
Aid trucks commenced their movement towards Gaza from Egypt, as reported by the Egyptian state-affiliated Al Qahera News TV on Sunday. This development follows months of international pressure and dire warnings from relief agencies about widespread starvation in the Palestinian enclave.
In efforts to mitigate the humanitarian crisis, Israel initiated aid airdrops to Gaza on Saturday, claiming established 'humanitarian corridors' to facilitate United Nations convoys. Additionally, 'humanitarian pauses' are to be observed in densely populated areas, allowing safe delivery and distribution of aid to Gazans in need.
Although international aid organizations emphasize mass hunger affecting Gaza's 2.2 million citizens, Israel defends its efforts to alleviate food shortages, blaming distribution inefficiencies on the United Nations amid ongoing conflict. Despite sporadic humanitarian aid and Israeli initiatives, the crisis remains severe, compounded by the resumption of military operations in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
