Israel Announces Daily Pauses and Aid Corridors Amid Gaza Humanitarian Crisis
The Israeli military has announced daily operational pauses and new aid corridors in parts of Gaza amid international pressure over the worsening hunger crisis. Aid routes will be established for food and medicine delivery. The U.N. has urged increased humanitarian assistance due to severe malnutrition and starvation risks.
In response to mounting international criticism, the Israeli military declared a daily pause in operations in specific regions of Gaza, starting Sunday. This decision accompanies the establishment of aid corridors to alleviate the intensifying hunger crisis in the Palestinian enclave.
According to military officials, operations will halt daily in Al-Mawasi, Deir al-Balah, and Gaza City between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., where active ground operations have been minimal since the offensive's resumption in March. Designated routes for food and medicine convoys will operate from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Amid this backdrop, the U.N. has called for expanded humanitarian assistance, emphasizing insufficient routes for aid convoys. This comes as Israel, skeptical of ceasefire talks with Hamas, faces heightened scrutiny over its aid policies, including recent reports of escalating malnutrition within the region, affecting 2.2 million people.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Gaza
- humanitarian
- aid corridors
- hunger crisis
- UN
- ceasefire
- Hamas
- malnutrition
- hostages
ALSO READ
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives
Critical Fuel Control Malfunction in Air India Crash
Jewels Stolen by Organized Crime Network Found, 4 Convicted
Controversy Surrounds 'Udaipur Files': Release Halted Amid Protests
Behind the Tragedy: Unraveling the Boeing 787 Crash Investigation