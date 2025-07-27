Left Menu

Diplomatic Talks in Malaysia: Thai and Cambodian Leaders Seek Peace

Thai and Cambodian leaders are set to meet in Malaysia for peace talks aimed at ending hostilities. The meeting, organized by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, will include Thai Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and potentially his Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet, though confirmation from Cambodia is pending.

  • Thailand

In a bid to resolve regional hostilities, leaders from Thailand and Cambodia are scheduled to meet in Malaysia for critical talks. The announcement was made by a spokesperson from the Thai prime minister's office on Sunday.

Thai Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai is poised to engage in discussions on Monday, as part of a peace initiative led by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. The initiative aims to foster dialogue and cooperation in the region.

While Phumtham's attendance is confirmed, the participation of his Cambodian counterpart, Hun Manet, remains unverified by Cambodian officials at this time.

