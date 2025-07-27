Left Menu

Israel Eases Gaza Blockade: Humanitarian Pause Sparks Hope and Criticism

Israel announced a 10-hour daily pause in military operations in Gaza, enabling new aid corridors amid international criticism and ongoing conflict. The humanitarian crisis continues, with the death toll rising and ceasefire talks with Hamas stalled. International pressure mounts as aid efforts struggle to meet urgent needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 19:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel announced on Sunday a halt to military operations in selected parts of Gaza for 10 hours daily, while opening new aid corridors. This comes as Jordan and the United Arab Emirates airdropped supplies into the enclave, where images of starving Palestinians have sparked global concern and criticism of Israel's actions.

The temporary ceasefire will last from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in designated areas, including Al-Mawasi and Gaza City. Despite 25 tons of aid being delivered by air, local health officials reported injuries due to the falling aid packages. Meanwhile, secure routes for aid convoys will operate throughout the day.

Amid halted ceasefire talks in Doha, aid groups warn of mass hunger among Gaza's 2.2 million residents. International condemnation of the crisis intensifies as global leaders demand the unrestricted flow of essential aid. Israel insists that it is addressing the humanitarian needs while accusing Hamas of exacerbating the suffering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

