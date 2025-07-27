Border Clash Resolution Talks: Thailand and Cambodia in Malaysia Summit

Thai and Cambodian leaders are set to convene in Malaysia to negotiate an end to recent hostilities along their shared border. This diplomatic move comes after U.S. President Donald Trump exerted pressure to halt the violent clashes that have claimed 34 lives and forced 168,000 people to flee their homes.

Both Thai Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet have expressed a willingness to discuss an immediate ceasefire. However, ongoing violence and mutual accusations over border incidents underscore the complexities involved in achieving peace.

Despite attempts to mediate, tensions remained high over the weekend, with continued fighting and both countries blaming each other for the aggression. The situation remains volatile, demanding urgent diplomatic intervention to prevent further loss of life and hardship for displaced communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)