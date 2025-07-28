Hamas Leader Decries Ceasefire Talks Amid Blockade

In a critical evaluation of ceasefire negotiations with Israel, Khalil al-Hayya, the exiled head of Hamas in Gaza, has deemed the discussions 'meaningless' due to the ongoing blockade and resulting starvation.

Addressing his people through a recorded video message, al-Hayya stressed that the immediate and dignified delivery of food and medical supplies to Gaza was essential.

He asserted that providing these resources would be the only 'serious and genuine indication' of whether it is worthwhile to continue negotiations with Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)