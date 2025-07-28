Hamas Leader Decries Ceasefire Talks Amid Blockade
Khalil al-Hayya, the exiled leader of Hamas in Gaza, criticized ceasefire talks with Israel, labeling them futile under ongoing blockades. He emphasized that providing immediate food and medicine to the region would demonstrate the sincerity of such negotiations.
In a critical evaluation of ceasefire negotiations with Israel, Khalil al-Hayya, the exiled head of Hamas in Gaza, has deemed the discussions 'meaningless' due to the ongoing blockade and resulting starvation.
Addressing his people through a recorded video message, al-Hayya stressed that the immediate and dignified delivery of food and medical supplies to Gaza was essential.
He asserted that providing these resources would be the only 'serious and genuine indication' of whether it is worthwhile to continue negotiations with Israel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
