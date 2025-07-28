Left Menu

EU-US Forge Strategic Zero-Tariff Agreement Amid Global Trade Tensions

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a U.S. baseline tariff of 15% on EU imports of cars, semiconductors, and pharmaceuticals. However, a zero-for-zero tariff was agreed for strategic items like aircraft, certain chemicals, and generic drugs, providing market certainty amidst global trade uncertainties.

Updated: 28-07-2025 00:27 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 00:27 IST
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen revealed on Sunday a pivotal trade arrangement with the United States, establishing a 15% baseline tariff on key imported European goods such as cars, semiconductors, and pharmaceuticals.

The agreement also encompasses a zero-for-zero tariff on vital strategic products including aircraft, aircraft parts, certain chemicals, and generic drugs. This move aims to bolster trade relations and inject predictability into the global market.

In her remarks from Scotland, von der Leyen emphasized the deal's role in fostering stability during turbulent economic times, although no final decision has been reached regarding tariffs on wine and spirits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

