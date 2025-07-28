Trump Pressures Israel on Gaza Crisis Amidst Humanitarian Aid Controversy

Amid a tense international atmosphere, U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Sunday that Israel must decide its next moves in Gaza as negotiations with Hamas have failed. The hostilities continue, with Trump emphasizing the urgent need for the release of hostages and additional humanitarian aid to the region.

Trump, commenting during a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, insinuated wrongdoing by Hamas, alleging diversion of food supplies. However, a U.S. analysis contradicts this view, questioning the rationale behind U.S. and Israeli actions and leading to calls for reinstating U.N. aid mechanisms.

As the humanitarian situation worsens, Democratic leaders and former President Obama pressure for unimpeded aid to Gaza. The conflict has claimed thousands of lives, exacerbating hunger and homelessness, amid ongoing international debates over Israel's military decisions and the future of the region.

