High-Stakes Encounter: The Fall of Dabloo Yadav

A notorious gangster wanted for a high-profile murder in Bihar was killed during a police encounter in Hapur district, Uttar Pradesh, as per senior police officials.

The confrontation occurred overnight between Sunday and Monday, involving the Special Task Force from Noida, along with police from Bihar and Hapur. According to Additional Director General of UP STF Amitabh Yash, significant firearms and other items were seized from the crime scene.

The gangster, identified as Dabloo Yadav from Bihar's Begusarai district, sustained a gunshot wound to his chest and later died in hospital. He was accused of abducting and murdering Vikash Kumar, a political and social figure. Yadav had a Rs 50,000 reward on his head.

