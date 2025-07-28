Protests Erupt Over Arrest of Catholic Nuns in Chhattisgarh

Rahul Gandhi has alleged the arrest of two Catholic nuns in Chhattisgarh exemplifies a broader pattern of minority persecution in BJP-ruled states. Claiming religious freedom is under threat, Congress MPs staged protests demanding accountability for what they describe as an unjust act.

The incident occurred at Durg Railway Station, where the nuns, along with another individual, were arrested following a complaint by a Bajrang Dal functionary alleging forced conversions and trafficking. Authorities claim the action followed legitimate concerns.

Congress has sharply criticized the BJP, linking the arrests to a systemic target on minorities. Party leaders have urged the Home Minister and state officials to take action, spotlighting the surge in minority-targeted offenses as indicative of the current ruling paradigm.