Rajya Sabha Standoff: Oppositions Clash Over Electoral Roll Revision

On Thursday, the Rajya Sabha faced repeated adjournments as opposition members staged protests over the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, calling for its withdrawal. The disruptions came shortly after Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal addressed the House regarding the US tariff announcement, vowing to protect India's national interests.

Throughout the day, tension simmered as Opposition members demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi respond to the ongoing debate on Operation Sindoor. Sloganeering ensued as the Special Intensive Revision issue took center stage, prompting multiple adjournments.

Minister Kiren Rijiju defended the government's stance, explaining that the Prime Minister had already addressed the nation through the Lok Sabha. As the day's proceedings concluded with more protests, the session was forcibly adjourned.

(With inputs from agencies.)