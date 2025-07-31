Delhi High Court Dismisses Celebi's Plea Over Revoked Security Clearance

The Delhi High Court has rejected a petition filed by Celebi Ground Handling India Private Limited, a Turkish company, against the revocation of its security clearance by the Indian government.

Presiding over the case, Justice Tejas Karia referred to earlier decisions that were similarly dismissed on national security grounds. A prior ruling on July 7 also faced rejection by a different bench regarding firms linked to Celebi, citing significant security concerns due to Turkey's recent political moves.

BCAS, the civil aviation security body, had revoked Celebi's clearance, pointing to potential threats following Turkey's public support for Pakistan. The court emphasized eliminating risks of espionage and dual-use logistics that could compromise security during external conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)