Mediation: Paving the Way for Accessible Justice in India

Mediation can significantly enhance access to justice, according to Chief Justice of India B R Gavai. He highlighted this during the 6th International Virtual Summer School on Mediation. The event aims to showcase how mediation helps in preventing conflicts from escalating into full-blown litigation, thus lessening the overcrowded judicial system's burden.

Gavai stressed that mediation should be seen both as a professional and life skill, advocating for its consistent application in dispute resolution to aid court efficiency. Indian laws and judiciary have long acknowledged mediation's value for equitable justice delivery.

Pushing for more mediation engagement, Supreme Court Bar Association president Vikas Singh noted the Bar's potential to promote this practice. With support from global entities, this 12-day summer school hosted by NIVAARAN, from July 31 to August 11, may pave the way for broader mediation adoption in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)