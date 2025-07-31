Kerala's Revolutionary Plastic Bottle Refund Scheme
The Kerala government plans to reduce plastic waste from liquor bottles by charging an extra Rs 20 on alcohol sold in plastic bottles under Rs 800. This amount will be refunded when the bottles are returned, and more expensive liquor will be sold in glass bottles starting January.
The Kerala government has launched an innovative initiative to tackle plastic waste from discarded liquor bottles, by implementing a refundable deposit system. From January, an additional Rs 20 will be charged on alcohol sold in plastic bottles costing less than Rs 800, with the amount refunded upon the return of the bottle.
The announcement was made by state Excise and Local Self Government Minister M B Rajesh during a press conference. He detailed that liquor priced over Rs 800 will transition to glass bottles, while less expensive options will remain in plastic with a QR code for easy return tracking.
Minister Rajesh emphasized that the measure is not intended to inconvenience consumers by increasing alcohol prices, but rather to incentivize the reduction of plastic usage and promote environmentally responsible behavior among consumers.
