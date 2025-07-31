Sikkim Celebrates: Governor Mathur Marks One Year in Office
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang congratulates Governor Om Prakash Mathur on completing one year in office. Tamang applauded Mathur's leadership, while Mathur expressed gratitude, highlighting the enriching experiences he had across Sikkim. Mathur underscored the state's achievements and women empowerment, and envisioned Sikkim's future as a model state.
Sikkim's Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang extended hearty congratulations to Governor Om Prakash Mathur for completing a successful year in office. The chief minister praised Mathur for his leadership, highlighting the cooperative relationship between the state's government and the governor.
Governor Mathur reflected on his first year, describing his tenure as a transformative journey. He traveled extensively throughout Sikkim, gaining insight from residents. Key accomplishments included the launch of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and inaugurating memorials honoring past tragedies.
The governor expressed admiration for Sikkim's collective environmental responsibility and the empowerment of its women. Looking forward, he emphasized Sikkim's potential to become a model state, focusing on governance, innovation, sustainability, and human development.
