Tragedy Strikes in Sikkim: Soldier Dies in Construction Mishap
A soldier, Lance Naik Rinku Singh, tragically died when a concrete machine malfunctioned during roadworks in Sikkim's Gangtok. The incident occurred at TR Junction in the Kupup area. Singh, aged 29, hailed from Namol village in Punjab's Sangrur district. He is survived by his parents and brother.
A soldier died on duty after a concrete machine he was operating reportedly went out of control in Sikkim's Gangtok, officials said on Thursday.
The incident took place two days ago when the machine used for roadwork at TR Junction in Kupup area malfunctioned, resulting in the death of Lance Naik Rinku Singh (29), they said.
Singh belonged to Namol village in Punjab's Sangrur district.
The soldier is survived by parents and an elder brother, who have been informed about his death, the officials added.
(With inputs from agencies.)
