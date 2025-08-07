Sudan's Spiraling Conflict: Airstrikes, Allegations, and Mercenary Chaos

Amid escalating tensions in Sudan's Darfur region, a Sudanese airstrike recently hit Nyala airport, reportedly destroying an Emirati military aircraft and killing 40 suspected mercenaries. This attack marks another chapter in the ongoing conflict between Sudan's military and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary group.

The situation in Sudan has become increasingly dire since April 2023, with a full-scale civil war leading to tens of thousands of deaths and displacing more than 14 million people. International scrutiny has intensified, as reports of war crimes and humanitarian crises continue to emerge.

The recent airstrike underscores the complex web of foreign interventions and alliances, with Sudan accusing the UAE of supporting the RSF. Meanwhile, satellite imagery suggests the RSF is consolidating its control over Darfur, imposing blockades and targeting critical infrastructure in key cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)