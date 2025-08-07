Russia's Sanctions Evasion: The Siemens Connection
Russian military firms have bypassed Western sanctions by acquiring German-made Siemens equipment through Chinese intermediaries, boosting military production. A state-owned explosives manufacturer, BOZ, sourced crucial equipment via a middleman, Techpribor, intensifying Russia's war efforts without systematic hindrance. European authorities are attempting to address these sanctions loopholes.
In an effort to counter Western sanctions, Russia has found pathways to acquire advanced technology. A Russian state-owned explosives manufacturer, Biysk Oleum Factory (BOZ), successfully circumvented restrictions to import Siemens-made equipment via Chinese intermediaries.
According to customs data reviewed by Reuters, BOZ acquired crucial Siemens automation equipment needed for their Siberian facility by employing Techpribor, a Russian intermediary that sources from China. Despite sanctions, this demonstrates the persistently porous sanctions framework that fails to curb the flow of high-precision Western components to Russia.
Contributing to Moscow's military expansion ambitions, these components play an essential role in manufacturing processes pivotal for munitions production and other defense activities, presenting a significant challenge for European policymakers as they strive to resolve these evasion strategies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- military
- Siemens
- sanctions
- Ukraine
- China
- BOZ
- Techpribor
- automation
- evasion