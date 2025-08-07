Russia's Sanctions Evasion: The Siemens Connection

In an effort to counter Western sanctions, Russia has found pathways to acquire advanced technology. A Russian state-owned explosives manufacturer, Biysk Oleum Factory (BOZ), successfully circumvented restrictions to import Siemens-made equipment via Chinese intermediaries.

According to customs data reviewed by Reuters, BOZ acquired crucial Siemens automation equipment needed for their Siberian facility by employing Techpribor, a Russian intermediary that sources from China. Despite sanctions, this demonstrates the persistently porous sanctions framework that fails to curb the flow of high-precision Western components to Russia.

Contributing to Moscow's military expansion ambitions, these components play an essential role in manufacturing processes pivotal for munitions production and other defense activities, presenting a significant challenge for European policymakers as they strive to resolve these evasion strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)