Russia's Sanctions Evasion: The Siemens Connection

Russian military firms have bypassed Western sanctions by acquiring German-made Siemens equipment through Chinese intermediaries, boosting military production. A state-owned explosives manufacturer, BOZ, sourced crucial equipment via a middleman, Techpribor, intensifying Russia's war efforts without systematic hindrance. European authorities are attempting to address these sanctions loopholes.

Updated: 07-08-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 17:40 IST
In an effort to counter Western sanctions, Russia has found pathways to acquire advanced technology. A Russian state-owned explosives manufacturer, Biysk Oleum Factory (BOZ), successfully circumvented restrictions to import Siemens-made equipment via Chinese intermediaries.

According to customs data reviewed by Reuters, BOZ acquired crucial Siemens automation equipment needed for their Siberian facility by employing Techpribor, a Russian intermediary that sources from China. Despite sanctions, this demonstrates the persistently porous sanctions framework that fails to curb the flow of high-precision Western components to Russia.

Contributing to Moscow's military expansion ambitions, these components play an essential role in manufacturing processes pivotal for munitions production and other defense activities, presenting a significant challenge for European policymakers as they strive to resolve these evasion strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

