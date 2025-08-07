MANAS Helpline Leads to Major Drug Seizures in Delhi

The national anti-drug helpline 'MANAS' has proven highly effective since its launch earlier this year, facilitating at least 16 cases that resulted in significant seizures of drugs such as heroin, ganja, buprenorphine injections, and illicit liquor, according to an official report released on Thursday.

Introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the 7th Apex Level NCORD Meeting, the Madak Padarth Nishedh Asuchna Kendra (MANAS) helpline has been integrated with the Delhi Police's Crime Branch through the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF). Available via the toll-free number 1933 and an online portal, the initiative has led to actionable police activities across multiple districts in Delhi, receiving 16 notable complaints from January 11 to August 6, according to Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Devesh Chandra Srivastva.

The portal allows anonymous reporting of drug-related offenses, significantly aiding law enforcement in community intelligence gathering and targeted actions. Several substantial drug recoveries were made following portal complaints, including over 180 grams of heroin and 3.7 kilograms of ganja. Buprenorphine and illicit liquor were also seized in various districts leading to multiple case registrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)