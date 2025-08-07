Left Menu

Unprecedented Security Measures in Delhi for Independence Day

In anticipation of Independence Day celebrations, Delhi has implemented extensive security measures. Over 10,000 officers, including special commandos, will maintain order, supported by technologies like CCTV and facial recognition. The ban on sub-conventional aerial platforms aims to prevent airborne threats during the festivities.

Updated: 07-08-2025 18:44 IST
As the Independence Day celebrations approach, robust security measures have been established across Delhi. Over 10,000 security personnel, including paramilitary forces and special commandos, have been deployed to ensure law and order, according to Delhi Police officials.

Commissioner SBK Singh has instructed senior police officials to maintain a vigilant watch over their jurisdictions. Layered security will be implemented at Red Fort, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation. Surveillance will be enhanced through CCTV cameras, drone systems, and facial recognition technology.

In addition, cyber units are closely monitoring social media for any potential threats or misinformation. Surprise inspections, flag marches, and intense patrolling have been planned to reassure citizens and deter wrongdoers, showcasing the comprehensive preparations for a secure celebration.

