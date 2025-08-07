Tragic Incident in Rajasthan: Young Woman Found Dead

In a tragic development near Rajasthan's Chittorgarh, the body of a young woman, aged around 20, was discovered by a drain, sparking allegations from her family that she was the victim of rape and murder.

Preliminary investigations point to Bhupendra, the accused, who allegedly met the victim at a market before taking her to a room where the crime occurred, according to police sources.

The suspect reportedly abandoned the woman on the roadside after her condition worsened. The police have registered a case based on the family's complaint, and have traced the accused's location in Udaipur, planning his imminent arrest.

