Left Menu

Tragic Incident in Rajasthan: Young Woman Found Dead

A young woman was found dead near a drain in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh. Her family alleges she was raped and murdered. Police identified Bhupendra as the suspect, who allegedly raped her and then abandoned her by the roadside. A case of rape and murder has been registered against him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 07-08-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 19:02 IST
Tragic Incident in Rajasthan: Young Woman Found Dead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic development near Rajasthan's Chittorgarh, the body of a young woman, aged around 20, was discovered by a drain, sparking allegations from her family that she was the victim of rape and murder.

Preliminary investigations point to Bhupendra, the accused, who allegedly met the victim at a market before taking her to a room where the crime occurred, according to police sources.

The suspect reportedly abandoned the woman on the roadside after her condition worsened. The police have registered a case based on the family's complaint, and have traced the accused's location in Udaipur, planning his imminent arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025