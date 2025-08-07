Arrest in Agartala: Youth Detained for Trafficking and Rape

A 23-year-old youth, Ansar Ali, has been arrested at Agartala railway station for alleged involvement in trafficking and rape of a minor girl with whom he was reportedly in a relationship for three years, authorities announced on Friday.

According to East Agartala Women's police station Officer in Charge, Sukantala Debbarma, the couple was intercepted by Vishwa Hindu Parisad and Bajrang Dal activists, who subsequently informed law enforcement. The intervention occurred as the duo planned to travel to Bengaluru.

The girl has been returned to her parents, and following a complaint from the girl's mother, police have charged Ali with rape and human trafficking. An ongoing investigation seeks to uncover further details of the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)