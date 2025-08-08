Left Menu

Odisha Congress Stages Protest for Justice in Women's Burn Deaths

The Odisha Congress, led by Bhakta Charan Das, protested near the Police DGP's office following the death of three women from burn injuries, calling for justice and criticizing police inaction. The women suffered due to alleged harassment, and the Congress demands arrests and action, including registering FIRs and Zero FIRs.

The Odisha Congress staged a four-hour protest near the Director General of Police's office, demanding justice for three women who died from burn injuries. The incidents have sparked outrage over alleged police negligence and inaction.

Led by state Congress President Bhakta Charan Das, hundreds of activists marched from Mata Math to the DGP's office. The Congress is calling for swift action, including arrests and the filing of First Information Reports for the victims.

The protests come after two young women reportedly immolated themselves following harassment, and a teenager was allegedly set afire by miscreants, prompting calls for comprehensive police reform and justice for the victims.

