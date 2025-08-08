Left Menu

India Monitors Bangladesh's Lalmonirhat Airbase Developments

India has acknowledged reports about Bangladesh's Lalmonirhat airbase and is monitoring developments closely. The Indian government, responding to a parliamentary query, noted that Bangladesh's military clarified there are no current plans for military use. India's Ministry of External Affairs is keeping a watchful eye on the situation for national security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 18:12 IST
India Monitors Bangladesh's Lalmonirhat Airbase Developments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a crucial announcement to Parliament, India has confirmed its awareness of reports concerning the Lalmonirhat airbase in Bangladesh. The Indian government is scrutinizing developments for any national security implications.

Responding to a query in the Lok Sabha, Kirti Vardhan Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs, referred to a press briefing by the Director of Military Operations of the Bangladesh Army. The briefing stated that there are no current plans to use Lalmonirhat airfield for military purposes.

The Ministry of External Affairs addressed concerns about whether Bangladesh has authorized China's operations at Lalmonirhat and if objections have been lodged. The government stated its commitment to monitoring and safeguarding national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025