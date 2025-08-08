India Monitors Bangladesh's Lalmonirhat Airbase Developments
India has acknowledged reports about Bangladesh's Lalmonirhat airbase and is monitoring developments closely. The Indian government, responding to a parliamentary query, noted that Bangladesh's military clarified there are no current plans for military use. India's Ministry of External Affairs is keeping a watchful eye on the situation for national security concerns.
- Country:
- India
In a crucial announcement to Parliament, India has confirmed its awareness of reports concerning the Lalmonirhat airbase in Bangladesh. The Indian government is scrutinizing developments for any national security implications.
Responding to a query in the Lok Sabha, Kirti Vardhan Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs, referred to a press briefing by the Director of Military Operations of the Bangladesh Army. The briefing stated that there are no current plans to use Lalmonirhat airfield for military purposes.
The Ministry of External Affairs addressed concerns about whether Bangladesh has authorized China's operations at Lalmonirhat and if objections have been lodged. The government stated its commitment to monitoring and safeguarding national security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
