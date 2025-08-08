Rekha Gupta Criticizes AAP for Ignoring Construction Workers' Welfare
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta criticized the former AAP government for neglecting construction workers' welfare, based on a CAG report. She urged the report be referred to the PAC for further examination. The report highlighted financial mismanagement and insufficient worker support despite the substantial available funds.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Friday, launched a scathing attack on the previous AAP government for alleged neglect of construction workers' welfare, referencing a critical report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India.
Gupta, speaking in the Assembly, demanded an investigation into the 'Welfare of Building and Other Construction Workers' report by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to ensure accountability. Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta forwarded the report, along with two others on government finance accounts, to the PAC.
The CAG report, covering 2019 to 2023, highlighted issues such as irregular registration and low welfare spending. Despite this criticism, AAP MLA Virendra Kadian noted the report coincided with the COVID pandemic. The debate reveals deep political divides regarding the previous government's handling of worker welfare.
(With inputs from agencies.)
