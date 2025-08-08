Left Menu

Rekha Gupta Criticizes AAP for Ignoring Construction Workers' Welfare

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta criticized the former AAP government for neglecting construction workers' welfare, based on a CAG report. She urged the report be referred to the PAC for further examination. The report highlighted financial mismanagement and insufficient worker support despite the substantial available funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 19:23 IST
Rekha Gupta Criticizes AAP for Ignoring Construction Workers' Welfare
Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Friday, launched a scathing attack on the previous AAP government for alleged neglect of construction workers' welfare, referencing a critical report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India.

Gupta, speaking in the Assembly, demanded an investigation into the 'Welfare of Building and Other Construction Workers' report by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to ensure accountability. Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta forwarded the report, along with two others on government finance accounts, to the PAC.

The CAG report, covering 2019 to 2023, highlighted issues such as irregular registration and low welfare spending. Despite this criticism, AAP MLA Virendra Kadian noted the report coincided with the COVID pandemic. The debate reveals deep political divides regarding the previous government's handling of worker welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025