Call for ILP Implementation Amidst Migrant Concerns in Meghalaya

An organisation advocating for the introduction of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) regime in Meghalaya has accused factories in Byrnihat of sheltering undocumented migrants from Assam.

The Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP) claims to have pushed back numerous such workers, asserting that these individuals lack necessary identification and licensing under Meghalaya's labour laws. This development arises as the group expresses frustration over what it perceives as the inaction of the district administration and labour department, following complaints from local residents.

According to FKJGP president Dundee C Khongsit, the unchecked entry of undocumented labourers into these industrial units breaches legal protocols intended for migrant workers, presenting significant security risks. The organisation has urged the state government to take immediate measures and has warned of intensified inspections should authorities fail to act.

(With inputs from agencies.)