Call for ILP Implementation Amidst Migrant Concerns in Meghalaya
The Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP) in Meghalaya alleges that factories in Byrnihat are sheltering undocumented migrants from Assam. Amid rising security concerns, they demand the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) regime, urging the state government to address this pressing issue with immediate action.
- Country:
- India
An organisation advocating for the introduction of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) regime in Meghalaya has accused factories in Byrnihat of sheltering undocumented migrants from Assam.
The Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP) claims to have pushed back numerous such workers, asserting that these individuals lack necessary identification and licensing under Meghalaya's labour laws. This development arises as the group expresses frustration over what it perceives as the inaction of the district administration and labour department, following complaints from local residents.
According to FKJGP president Dundee C Khongsit, the unchecked entry of undocumented labourers into these industrial units breaches legal protocols intended for migrant workers, presenting significant security risks. The organisation has urged the state government to take immediate measures and has warned of intensified inspections should authorities fail to act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nigeria: Amid record hunger and surging insecurity, emergency food assistance to stall entirely
Bail Plea in Parliament Security Breach Sparks Debate
Netenrich Partners with Nuvama Group to Strengthen Security Operations in India's BFSI Sector
AI Revolution: The Future of Farming and Food Security
Kneecap Controversy: Irish Rap Band Banned in Hungary Amid Security Concerns