Call for ILP Implementation Amidst Migrant Concerns in Meghalaya

The Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP) in Meghalaya alleges that factories in Byrnihat are sheltering undocumented migrants from Assam. Amid rising security concerns, they demand the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) regime, urging the state government to address this pressing issue with immediate action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 08-08-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 20:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An organisation advocating for the introduction of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) regime in Meghalaya has accused factories in Byrnihat of sheltering undocumented migrants from Assam.

The Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP) claims to have pushed back numerous such workers, asserting that these individuals lack necessary identification and licensing under Meghalaya's labour laws. This development arises as the group expresses frustration over what it perceives as the inaction of the district administration and labour department, following complaints from local residents.

According to FKJGP president Dundee C Khongsit, the unchecked entry of undocumented labourers into these industrial units breaches legal protocols intended for migrant workers, presenting significant security risks. The organisation has urged the state government to take immediate measures and has warned of intensified inspections should authorities fail to act.

