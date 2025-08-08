Social Media Under Scrutiny: Trio Charged for Provocative Content

Three individuals have been charged after allegedly sharing objectionable content on social media, with police filing separate cases on Friday. The complaints, which came in between August 6 and 7, resulted in FIRs under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in Belthangady town, Dakshina Kannada district, according to officials.

Police sources revealed that the first FIR was filed after a complaint regarding a provocative video shared by Girish Mattannavar on Facebook. This video was deemed capable of inciting public unrest. The second case involves Mahesh Timarody, accused of making statements on YouTube that could foster social division and fear.

The third FIR targets Puneeth Kerehalli, following a complaint about his allegedly obscene language used in a video on YouTube. These cases emerged after complainants encountered the content while using social media. An investigation is ongoing, with further steps dependent on what the findings reveal, the police indicated.

