Government Fills Critical Judicial Vacancies with New High Court Appointments
The government has appointed 16 new judges to various high courts to address the pressing issue of 345 judicial vacancies. Key appointments include judges for the Andhra Pradesh, Calcutta, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, and Karnataka high courts. This move is crucial given the high number of existing vacancies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2025 00:36 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 00:36 IST
- Country:
- India
On Friday, the government took a significant step to mitigate the scarcity of judges by appointing 16 new judges across several high courts in the country.
The move addresses the substantial vacancy problem, with 345 open positions in India's high courts, crucial for maintaining an efficient judicial system.
New judges were appointed to the Andhra Pradesh, Calcutta, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, and Karnataka high courts, with several key judicial officers stepping into vital roles in these courts, as per the law ministry's statement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NSDL's Landmark IPO: A New Era in India’s Depository Sector
Sky-High Delivery: Baby Born on Air India Express Flight
India Boosts Defence with Successful Missile Test
India-UK Free Trade Agreement: Data Security Assured, Mittal Confirms
Dixon and Longcheer Embark on New Joint Venture in India: Dixtel Infocomm