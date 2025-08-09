Left Menu

Government Fills Critical Judicial Vacancies with New High Court Appointments

The government has appointed 16 new judges to various high courts to address the pressing issue of 345 judicial vacancies. Key appointments include judges for the Andhra Pradesh, Calcutta, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, and Karnataka high courts. This move is crucial given the high number of existing vacancies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2025 00:36 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 00:36 IST
Government Fills Critical Judicial Vacancies with New High Court Appointments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, the government took a significant step to mitigate the scarcity of judges by appointing 16 new judges across several high courts in the country.

The move addresses the substantial vacancy problem, with 345 open positions in India's high courts, crucial for maintaining an efficient judicial system.

New judges were appointed to the Andhra Pradesh, Calcutta, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, and Karnataka high courts, with several key judicial officers stepping into vital roles in these courts, as per the law ministry's statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025