Government Fills Critical Judicial Vacancies with New High Court Appointments

On Friday, the government took a significant step to mitigate the scarcity of judges by appointing 16 new judges across several high courts in the country.

The move addresses the substantial vacancy problem, with 345 open positions in India's high courts, crucial for maintaining an efficient judicial system.

New judges were appointed to the Andhra Pradesh, Calcutta, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, and Karnataka high courts, with several key judicial officers stepping into vital roles in these courts, as per the law ministry's statement.

