Manhunt Ends: Anaconda Shooter Captured

Michael Brown, the Army veteran accused of killing four people in Anaconda, Montana, has been apprehended after a week-long manhunt. The victims included a bartender and three customers at a local bar. A $7,500 reward was offered for information leading to his capture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2025 03:00 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 03:00 IST
An intensive week-long manhunt in Montana has concluded with the capture of Army veteran Michael Brown, accused of a fatal shooting spree in the town of Anaconda.

Brown allegedly killed four individuals, including bartender Nancy Lauretta Kelley and three bar patrons, sparking a massive search effort.

Governor Greg Gianforte announced the capture, while a $7,500 reward was offered by the U.S. Marshals Service for information leading to the suspect's arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

