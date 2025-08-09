Nagasaki's Legacy: A Call for Global Nuclear Disarmament
On the 80th anniversary of Nagasaki's atomic bombing, thousands gathered to remember the tragedy. Mayor Shiro Suzuki used the occasion to urge global leaders to abolish nuclear weapons, highlighting the ongoing risk of nuclear conflict. Survivors' accounts emphasize the need for peace and disarmament.
In Nagasaki, thousands gathered on Saturday to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the atomic bombing, a solemn reminder of the city's devastation. Mayor Shiro Suzuki highlighted the pressing threat of nuclear warfare amid global conflicts, calling for the abolition of nuclear weapons.
The atomic bomb, nicknamed 'Fat Man,' devastated Nagasaki on August 9, 1945, killing thousands instantly and increasing the death toll over time due to radiation. This occurred shortly after Hiroshima's bombing, leading to Japan's surrender and the end of World War Two.
At the annual ceremony attended by international representatives, Suzuki urged adherence to U.N. principles and action toward disarmament. Survivors, or 'hibakusha,' continue to advocate for peace, sharing harrowing testimonies of their experiences to drive change.
