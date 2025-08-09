Left Menu

Fatal Dispute Turns Deadly in Nand Nagri

In northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri, a man named Kapil was shot dead, allegedly over an old dispute. The police arrested a 20-year-old suspect, Shivam Yadav, recovering a country-made pistol. Investigation is ongoing to unravel the sequence of events leading to the tragic incident.

Updated: 09-08-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 13:39 IST

A fatal shooting took place in the Nand Nagri area of northeast Delhi, leaving one man dead in an incident stemming from an old dispute, police reported Saturday.

The victim, identified as 28-year-old Kapil, succumbed to a gunshot wound at GTB Hospital after being found injured at the scene. Local law enforcement arrested 20-year-old Shivam Yadav in connection with the case, recovering a country-made pistol from his possession.

Authorities have registered a case and initiated a detailed investigation to piece together the events leading up to the shooting. Forensic experts have collected samples, and officials are currently delving into further questioning of the suspect, who has admitted to the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

