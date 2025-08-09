Israeli-Iranian Tensions Rise as Iran Cracks Down on Alleged Mossad Operatives

Iran has intensified its crackdown on alleged spies, arresting 20 accused operatives of Israel's Mossad agency. The Iranian judiciary, warning of severe penalties, aims to set an example through these arrests. This follows the execution of nuclear scientist Rouzbeh Vadi, alleged of spying for Israel and divulging sensitive information.

Judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangiri stated that some charges had been dropped, leading to releases for certain individuals. However, he emphasized the judiciary's firm stance against what it refers to as 'spies and agents of the Zionist regime,' vowing strong judicial actions.

The situation comes in the wake of heightened military tensions, notably Israel's air raids in June targeting Iran's strategic assets. Iran responded with significant missile and drone attacks, resulting in high casualties. Human rights organizations report extensive civilian and security losses during these confrontations.

(With inputs from agencies.)