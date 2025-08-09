Protest Erupts Over Palestine Action Ban in London

More than 50 individuals have been detained following a protest against the UK's ban on the Palestine Action group, as disclosed by London's Metropolitan Police. The arrests took place as protesters, displaying support through placards, congregated in Parliament Square.

In a controversial move last July, British lawmakers classified Palestine Action as a banned organization under anti-terrorism laws, following incidents where its members vandalized aircraft at a Royal Air Force base in protest of Britain's stance supporting Israel. The prohibition criminalizes group membership, punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

In a significant legal development, Huda Ammori, co-founder of Palestine Action, secured a court's permission last week to challenge the legality of the ban, bringing further attention to the ongoing tensions between activism and legal restrictions.

