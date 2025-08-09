Tragedy Strikes CDC: Officer and Shooter Dead After Attack
Patrick Joseph White, 30, opened fire at the CDC headquarters, killing Officer David Rose. White was later found dead. The attack led to extensive damage across the campus but did not injure others, prompting a significant law enforcement response. The motive remains unknown amid ongoing investigations.
A tragic shooting incident unfolded at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) when Patrick Joseph White, 30, from Kennesaw, Georgia, opened fire, killing Officer David Rose and damaging multiple buildings. White was later found dead at the scene.
The attack, which took place on Friday, led to the involvement of extensive law enforcement across one of the nation's key public health institutions. Although the shooter caused considerable property damage, no further injuries were reported.
Officer Rose, 33, a former Marine and recent police academy graduate, was remembered for his dedication and bravery. The motive behind White's actions remains unknown as the investigation continues, leaving many unanswered questions regarding the devastating event.
