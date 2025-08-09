Left Menu

Shooting Unfolds at Times Square Amid Stricter Gun Laws

A shooting at New York City's Times Square left three people injured. The police detained one individual for questioning. Social media footage captured chaotic scenes as police attended to the injured. No life-threatening injuries were reported. New York has seen a decrease in gun violence, partly due to stricter gun laws.

Updated: 09-08-2025 20:35 IST
In a shocking incident at New York City's iconic Times Square, three people were wounded during a shooting, police reported on Saturday.

The New York Police Department has detained one person for questioning. However, as of yet, no charges have been filed against the suspect.

Scenes of chaos were captured on social media, showing people fleeing while police tended to the injured, who fortunately sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting, which occurred at 1:20 am, comes amid a notable decline in gun violence in New York City, attributed to more stringent gun laws, including bans in 'sensitive' areas like Times Square. The Supreme Court recently opted not to hear a challenge to these laws.

