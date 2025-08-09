Shooting Unfolds at Times Square Amid Stricter Gun Laws

In a shocking incident at New York City's iconic Times Square, three people were wounded during a shooting, police reported on Saturday.

The New York Police Department has detained one person for questioning. However, as of yet, no charges have been filed against the suspect.

Scenes of chaos were captured on social media, showing people fleeing while police tended to the injured, who fortunately sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting, which occurred at 1:20 am, comes amid a notable decline in gun violence in New York City, attributed to more stringent gun laws, including bans in 'sensitive' areas like Times Square. The Supreme Court recently opted not to hear a challenge to these laws.

