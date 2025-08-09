Justice March to Nabanna: A Call for Accountability

The streets of Kolkata and Howrah were enveloped in chaos on Saturday as protesters took to the streets for the 'Nabanna Chalo Abhiyan', marking the first anniversary of the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor. The victim's mother was hospitalized following an injury amid the violent agitations.

The protest, aimed at demanding justice for the victim, saw three converging processions in Kolkata and Howrah. Police made elaborate arrangements, including 10-foot barricades, to stop the protesters, but the situation turned violent despite the presence of law enforcement.

Adding to the emotional charge of the day, two grieving mothers stood united at another protest site in south Kolkata, near the residence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. They expressed their shared anguish and demanded accountability from the state for its failure to protect women.