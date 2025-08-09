The Mystery of the Missing Vice President

In a surprising political development, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has raised questions about the mysterious absence of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. Sibal publicly urges Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address the issue, citing concerns over Dhankhar's health and well-being.

The sudden resignation of Dhankhar on July 21, coinciding with the onset of the Parliament's Monsoon session, has fueled speculation. Opposition leaders insist that Dhankhar was coerced into resigning despite his claims of health complications. Sibal underscores the government's obligation to reveal his whereabouts, given his high profile status.

Though Dhankhar last participated in public duties in early August, his current status remains uncertain. Concerns mount as political colleagues are also unable to reach him, and Sibal underscores that even in a democratic nation such as India, transparency in such pivotal matters should be paramount.